wrestling / News
AEW Dark Special Results 05.28.22: House of Black, Darby Allin, Riho In Action
All Elite Wrestling aired a special 5-match edition of AEW Dark tonight on their official YouTube channel. Matches were taped at Friday’s Rampage taping. Check out the full results (per Fightful):
* House of Black defeated Adriel Noctis, Gregory Sharpe, & Matt Brannigan
* Anna Jay defeated Sandra Moone
* Darby Allin defeated Brandon Cutler
* Riho, Yuka Sakazaki, & Skye Blue defeated Nyla Rose, Diamante, & Emi Sakura
* Death Triangle defeated The Factory’s QT Marshall, Aaron Solo, & Nick Comoroto
* Johnny Elite defeated Marq Quen
.@DarbyAllin looking to seek vengeance against @KORcombat, TOMORROW at #AEWDoN LIVE on PPV, for what he did to @Sting! Stay tuned for a huge night of #AEWDark action lined up! ▶️ https://t.co/NqYlb9030M pic.twitter.com/OCQ6geUjKr
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 28, 2022
The #QueenSlayer is locked in and @annajay___ scores the victory here on #AEWDark, looking strong ahead of her TBS Championship match against champ #JadeCargill tomorrow at #AEWDoN LIVE on PPV! Catch the rest of tonight's Dark right here: ▶️ https://t.co/NqYlb9030M pic.twitter.com/Tnv0V8WCEC
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 28, 2022
#PrivateParty's @IsiahKassidy issued an open challenge for anyone to step up to face @Marq_Quen at #AEWDark tonight, and look who it was that answered the call! ▶️ https://t.co/NqYlb9hDSk pic.twitter.com/3OzP2DCkGp
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 28, 2022
😱 #JohnnyElite just accidentally knocked out @RefTurnerAEW here on #AEWDark! ▶️ https://t.co/NqYlb9hDSk pic.twitter.com/vk1iK34u4n
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 28, 2022
#PrivateParty (@IsiahKassidy/@Marq_Quen) trying to take advantage of the downed ref situation here at #AEWDark! ▶️ https://t.co/NqYlb9030M pic.twitter.com/U0XOWXYQI6
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 28, 2022
#JohnnyElite answered #PrivateParty's open challenge and picked up his first victory here on this special #AEWDoN Weekend edition of #AEWDark! If you missed any of the action, catch up right here! ▶️ https://t.co/NqYlb9hDSk pic.twitter.com/zLG2VqOhl2
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 28, 2022
