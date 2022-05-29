AEW Dark Special Results 05.28.22: House of Black, Darby Allin, Riho In Action

All Elite Wrestling aired a special 5-match edition of AEW Dark tonight on their official YouTube channel. Matches were taped at Friday’s Rampage taping. Check out the full results (per Fightful):

* House of Black defeated Adriel Noctis, Gregory Sharpe, & Matt Brannigan

* Anna Jay defeated Sandra Moone

* Darby Allin defeated Brandon Cutler

* Riho, Yuka Sakazaki, & Skye Blue defeated Nyla Rose, Diamante, & Emi Sakura

* Death Triangle defeated The Factory’s QT Marshall, Aaron Solo, & Nick Comoroto

* Johnny Elite defeated Marq Quen

