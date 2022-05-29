wrestling / News

AEW Dark Special Results 05.28.22: House of Black, Darby Allin, Riho In Action

May 28, 2022 | Posted by Ben Kerin
AEW Dark Logo Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling aired a special 5-match edition of AEW Dark tonight on their official YouTube channel. Matches were taped at Friday’s Rampage taping. Check out the full results (per Fightful):

* House of Black defeated Adriel Noctis, Gregory Sharpe, & Matt Brannigan
* Anna Jay defeated Sandra Moone
* Darby Allin defeated Brandon Cutler
* Riho, Yuka Sakazaki, & Skye Blue defeated Nyla Rose, Diamante, & Emi Sakura
* Death Triangle defeated The Factory’s QT Marshall, Aaron Solo, & Nick Comoroto
* Johnny Elite defeated Marq Quen

