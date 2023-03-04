AEW Dark Spoilers From Rampage Taping

AEW taped matches for AEW Dark before tonight’s episode of Rampage, and the results are online. You can see the full spoilers below from the taping, courtesy of PWInsider:

* Skye Blue def. Mylo

* Brian Cage (w/Prince Nana) def. Bad Dude Tito

* Handicap Match: Lance Archer def. C4

* Konosuke Takeshita def. Jack Cartwheel

* Big Bill (w/Stokely Hathaway) def. Julius Coleman

* Willow Nightingale def. Zoe Dubois

* AR Fox def. Ryan Nemeth