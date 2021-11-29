wrestling / News
AEW Dark Taping Announced For Friday In Orlando
– AEW will be taping the next couple of episodes of AEW Dark this Friday in Orlando, Florida. The company announced on Monday that the show will tape two sessions at Universal Studios Orlando on Friday starting at 2 PM ET.
Be part of a live studio audience for #AEWDark action at @UniversalORL Florida, This FRIDAY, DEC 3
-Session 1: 2pm-5pm
-Session 2: 7pm-10pm
Limited seating available, & tix are available for both NOW at https://t.co/rFcIFUPD6k or https://t.co/beO00Y8QYd &https://t.co/XMLbYcEFz2 pic.twitter.com/XovqHLKNJ6
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 29, 2021
