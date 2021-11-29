wrestling / News

AEW Dark Taping Announced For Friday In Orlando

November 29, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark

– AEW will be taping the next couple of episodes of AEW Dark this Friday in Orlando, Florida. The company announced on Monday that the show will tape two sessions at Universal Studios Orlando on Friday starting at 2 PM ET.

You can see the announcement below, which includes a link to ticket information:

AEW Dark, Jeremy Thomas

