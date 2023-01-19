AEW Dark Taping Reportedly Set For Next Weekend

AEW is reportedly set to tape for AEW Dark next weekend at Universal Studios. Fightful Select reports that the current working plan is to tape at the Orlando location on January 28th, the second straight month that AEW has gone there for tapings.

AEW used Universal Studios as a regular taping location from September 2021 to October 2022, taping 10 times in the area during that period. From August to December, Dark was taped on the road during live events. There’s no word on whether the taping will return to the road soon or not, which allows the company to get more opportunities to look at local talent for where they travel to.