AEW Dark Taping Results For Monday (SPOILERS)

All Elite Wrestling taped Monday’s episode of AEW Dark before tonight’s Dynamite taping at the James L Knight Center in Miami tonight. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Jamie Hayter def. Tiffany

* The Gunn Club def. Alex Chamberlain, Dean Mercer & Diamond Sheik

* Thunder Rosa, Kris Statlander & Red Velvet def. Nyla Rose, Emi Sakura & Diamante

* Mark Sterling announces Jade Cargill as the future TBS champion

* Lance Archer def. unnamed opponent

* Frankie Kazarian def. Aaron Solo

* The Dark Order (Stu Grayson, Colt Cabana, Alan Angels & 10) def. Daniel Garcia, 2point0 & Serpentico