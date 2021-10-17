wrestling / News
AEW Dark Taping Results For Monday (SPOILERS)
October 16, 2021 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling taped Monday’s episode of AEW Dark before tonight’s Dynamite taping at the James L Knight Center in Miami tonight. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Jamie Hayter def. Tiffany
* The Gunn Club def. Alex Chamberlain, Dean Mercer & Diamond Sheik
* Thunder Rosa, Kris Statlander & Red Velvet def. Nyla Rose, Emi Sakura & Diamante
* Mark Sterling announces Jade Cargill as the future TBS champion
* Lance Archer def. unnamed opponent
* Frankie Kazarian def. Aaron Solo
* The Dark Order (Stu Grayson, Colt Cabana, Alan Angels & 10) def. Daniel Garcia, 2point0 & Serpentico
