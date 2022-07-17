AEW Dark Taping Results from Universal Studios in Orlando, FL (SPOILERS)

AEW Dark taping results from Universal Studios in Orlando, FL on Saturday night are below, courtesy of PWInsider. It was announced at the taping that the next AEW Dark Tapings at Universal Studios will be on August 21st. The first nine matches will likely be part of episode one, with the rest being part of future episodes.

* Tony Khan addressed the crowd before the show.

* Kiera Hogan defeated Allie Recks

* Alex Reynolds (with 10 and -1) defeated Ryan Nemeth (with Peter Avalon)

* Marina Shafir defeated Tracy Nyxx

* Slim J defeated Blake Lee

* Cole Carter defeated Mike Orlando

* Dante Martin defeated Peter Avalon (with Ryan Nemeth)

* Angelo Parker (with Matt Menard) defeated Cameron Stewart. After the match, Menard sent Stewart into the guardrails.

* Ari Daivari (with Slim J) defeated Blake Christian

* After the match, Tony Schiavone interviewed Daivari and Schiavone mentioned that something was different about Daivari since he was going by Ari now. Daivari says that his trust kicked in on July 4th and he is the richest man in wrestling and has more money than Tony Khan. He says that he is scouting for talent.

* Julia Hart defeated Renee Michelle

* Lee Moriarty defeated Ren Jones

* Serena Deeb defeated Viva Van. After the match, Deeb attacked Van.

* ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham defeated Jordan Oasis

* ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta defeated Bryce Donovan. After the match, Tony Schiavone interviewed Yuta and mentioned his interview with Daniel Garcia where Garcia called Yuta a Daniel Garcia cosplayer. Yuta said that since Garcia is a sports entertainer, he must be a cosplay wrestler. Yuta then mentions how Garcia will be on Sunday morning after their match at Death Before Dishonor.

* ROH Women’s Champion Mercedes Martinez defeated J Rod. After the match, Serena Deeb came out to the stage and had a stare down with Martinez and told her to hold the title tight because she will be losing it in five days.

* Willow Nightingale defeated Harley Cameron

* Ari Daviari and Slim J defeated Tayshawn Price and Logan Cruz. After the match, Tony Schiavone interviewed Ari and Slim. Tony asks if Daviari changed his name to sound like the character from Entourage and he went with Tony.

* Diamante defeated Rocky Radley

* The Acclaimed defeated Ryan Nemeth and Peter Avalon. Before the match, Nemeth and Avalon cut a promo talking about how they are the kings of AEW Dark. They say they talked to Billy Gunn and he “assed” them to take care of the Acclaimed. The Acclaimed come out and Caster raps about The Wingmen and ends by saying that if they had the Wingmen with them, they would ‘never get laid’.

* Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto defeated KC Rocker and Caleb Teninty

* Shawn Dean defeated Jonathan Hudson

* Rebel defaeted Giselle Azure

* Brock Anderson (with Arn Anderson) defeated Serpentico. After the match ended, Tony Khan came out to thank everyone for coming to the taping and mentioned the evening taping and said that some people who did not appear during this taping would appear at the second taping.