Taping Results for Next Week’s AEW Dark (SPOILERS)

AEW taped several matches for Dark prior to the Battle of the Belts show on Saturday night at the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC. Results below are courtesy of Joe Norwood and WrestlingInc.

* Shawn Dean defeated Leon Cross

* Anthony Ogogo defeated Baron Black

* Red Velvet defeated Unnamed Opponent

* Gunn Club defeated T.I.N. & Patrick Scott. Gunn’s sons left the match due to “Ass-Boys” chants.

* TayJay (Tay Conti & Anna Jay) defeated Renegade Twins (Charlotte & Robin Renegade)

* Orange Cassidy defeated JD Drake

* Dante Martin defeated Aaron Solo

* Eddie Kingston defeated Joey Janela

* Thunder Rosa defeated Kacy Foxx

* Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Unnamed Opponent

* Daniel Garcia defeated Fuego Del Sol

* Jade Cargill defeated Skye Blue in a TBS Title Eliminator Match

* Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy) defeated The Factory (Comoroto & QT Marshall) in an AEW Tag Title Eliminator Match

* Hangman, Alan Angels, & Ten defeated Matt Hardy, Isiah Kassidy, & Serpentico