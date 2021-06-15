wrestling / News
AEW Dark Updated Lineup: New Matches Added, Ethan Page vs. Danny Limelight
– AEW has confirmed some additional matchups for tonight’s AEW Dark card. Ethan Page will face Danny Limelight in singles action. Also, Valentina Rossi faces KiLynn King.
The show will stream on AEW’s official YouTube channel tonight at 7:00 pm EST. AEW has announced nine matches for tonight’s card so far. Here’s the latest AEW Dark lineup:
* Nyla Rose vs. Charlette Renegade
* Dante Martin vs. Sonny Kiss
* Colt Cabana and Alan ‘V’ Angels vs. The Acclaimed
* Dillon McQueen vs. Cezar Bononi
* Wardlow vs. Chandler Hopkins
* Frankie Kazarian vs. Jake Tucker
* Willow Nightingale vs. Tay Conti
* Chaos Project vs. Gunn Club
* Evil Uno and Stu Grayson vs. Shane Mercer and KTB
* Ethan Page vs. Danny Limelight
* Valentina Rossi vs. KiLynn King
#AEWDark TONIGHT at 7/6c – https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB
– @DannyLimeLight vs @OfficialEGO #EthanPage
– #ValentinaRossi vs @KiLynnKing pic.twitter.com/nf4sjBDaym
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 15, 2021
#AEWDark TOMORROW NIGHT at 7/6c – https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB
– #WardlowWeek continues
– @FrankieKazarian is in singles action
– @TayConti_ takes on @w_nightingale_
– #ChaosProject faces off with @RealBillyGunn and @coltengunn – #theGunnClub pic.twitter.com/4r2l4EB9ui
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 15, 2021
#AEWDark TOMORROW NIGHT at 7/6c – https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB
– #CharletteRenegade vs @NylaRoseBeast w/ @VickieGuerrero
– #DanteMartin (@lucha_angel1) vs @SonnyKissXO
– #DarkOrder's @ColtCabana & @Alan_V_Angels vs #theAcclaimed
– @DillonMcQueen vs #theWingmen's @CezarBononi_ pic.twitter.com/6QEsI8vNTb
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 15, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Kurt Angle Recalls King Of The Ring 2001 Match With Shane McMahon, Getting A Concussion In First Match With Christian
- Barry Horowitz On Potentially Being Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame, Importance Of Enhancement Talent In Wrestling
- Triple H and Shawn Michaels Comment on The Way Dressing as The Kliq, Take Photos With Them
- Bruce Pruchard On The Undertaker Waiting For Shawn Michaels After WrestleMania 14 Main Event, Original Idea For Inferno Match