AEW Dark Updated Lineup: New Matches Added, Ethan Page vs. Danny Limelight

– AEW has confirmed some additional matchups for tonight’s AEW Dark card. Ethan Page will face Danny Limelight in singles action. Also, Valentina Rossi faces KiLynn King.

The show will stream on AEW’s official YouTube channel tonight at 7:00 pm EST. AEW has announced nine matches for tonight’s card so far. Here’s the latest AEW Dark lineup:

* Nyla Rose vs. Charlette Renegade

* Dante Martin vs. Sonny Kiss

* Colt Cabana and Alan ‘V’ Angels vs. The Acclaimed

* Dillon McQueen vs. Cezar Bononi

* Wardlow vs. Chandler Hopkins

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Jake Tucker

* Willow Nightingale vs. Tay Conti

* Chaos Project vs. Gunn Club

* Evil Uno and Stu Grayson vs. Shane Mercer and KTB

* Ethan Page vs. Danny Limelight

* Valentina Rossi vs. KiLynn King