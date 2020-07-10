wrestling / News

AEW Dark Was Most Streamed Wrestling Show On Youtube Last Week

July 10, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dark logo

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AEW Dark was the most-streamed wrestling show on Youtube last week, drawing 335,000 people. It was ahead of WWE’s The Bump (226,000), The Bella Twins’ podcast (218,000), Being the Elite (185,000) and After the Bell (119,000). Since no new episodes are being produced, the numbers for NWA, MLW and ROH aren’t very large.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dark, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading