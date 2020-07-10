wrestling / News
AEW Dark Was Most Streamed Wrestling Show On Youtube Last Week
July 10, 2020 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AEW Dark was the most-streamed wrestling show on Youtube last week, drawing 335,000 people. It was ahead of WWE’s The Bump (226,000), The Bella Twins’ podcast (218,000), Being the Elite (185,000) and After the Bell (119,000). Since no new episodes are being produced, the numbers for NWA, MLW and ROH aren’t very large.
