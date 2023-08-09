AEW Reportedly Sets Date & Location For Full Gear 2023

AEW has set down a date and location for November’s Full Gear, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that the company currently has the PPV set for November 18th at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California on their internal calendars.

November 18th is a Saturday so that would mean that AEW Collision would have to be adjusted in some way, though it is not clear how that would happen. Fightful Select notes that Full Gear was discussed fairly recently to take place on Sunday the 19th, but that is not viable because AEW avoids scheduling PPVs on Sundays due to the fact that Tony Khan doesn’t want to compete with the NFL, particularly the Jacksonville Jaguars games and there is a home game for the Jaguars against the Tennessee Titans on November 19th.

The report adds that in addition, they’ve heard that the AEW Dynamite that week will be in Ontario, California. Of course, the usual caveat goes that things could change but as of now, the 18th in LA is the plan.