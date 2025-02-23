AEW News: Death Riders React To Cope’s Attack On PAC, Gabe Kidd Calls Out Roster, Scotty 2 Hotty On Hey! (EW)

– The Death Riders were none too happy after Cope attacked PAC on last night’s AEW Collision. Saturday’s show saw the Death Riders retain their AEW World Tag Team Championships, but left unhappy after the Undisputed Kingdom making the save for the challengers followed by Cope deliving two Conchairtos to PAC. The group reacted to the segment in an AE digital exclusive as you can see below:

https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1893499774147690623

– NJPW star Gabe Kidd was in action on last night’s show with a win over The Butcher, and he challenged anyone in AEW to step up to him:

EXCLUSIVE: Who will step up to @GabeKidd0115? pic.twitter.com/J7GoKu6Uo4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 23, 2025

– Scott “Scotty 2 Hotty” Garland is the guest on this week’s Hey! (EW), and you can check out the full episode below.