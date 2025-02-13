AEW News: Death Riders Retain World Trios Titles On Dynamite, Hurt Syndicate Defend Tag Titles

– The Death Riders retained their World Trios Championships against the Undisputed Kingdom on AEW Dynamite. PAC, Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli defeated Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O’Reilly on Wednesday’s show, with Yuta nailing O’Reilly with a low blow behind the referee’s back to get the win.

https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1889845147099095296

https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1889846525137711583

https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1889846525137711583

https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1889849224814096587

– The Hurt Syndicate defeated The Gunns on tonight’s show to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championships, making their first title defense since winning the titles in January. Lashley got the pinfall with a spear:

https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1889870052326887791