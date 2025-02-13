wrestling / News
AEW News: Death Riders Retain World Trios Titles On Dynamite, Hurt Syndicate Defend Tag Titles
– The Death Riders retained their World Trios Championships against the Undisputed Kingdom on AEW Dynamite. PAC, Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli defeated Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O’Reilly on Wednesday’s show, with Yuta nailing O’Reilly with a low blow behind the referee’s back to get the win.
TNT Champion Daniel Garcia and 2.0 make the save!
– The Hurt Syndicate defeated The Gunns on tonight’s show to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championships, making their first title defense since winning the titles in January. Lashley got the pinfall with a spear:
