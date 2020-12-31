AEW Declares Brodie Lee Jr. TNT Champion For Life on Dynamite

AEW has an AEW TNT Champion for life as of tonight’s Dynamite, and his name is Brodie Lee Jr. In the final segment of tonight’s Dynamite, Amanda Huber and Brodie Jr. came to the ring after a tribute to Brodie Lee, where Tony Khan presented Lee Jr. with the TNT Championship and declared him TNT Champion for life.

Lee was declared the greatest TNT Champion of all-time during the segment. You can see a pic from the segment below. As reported last night, Tony Schiavone revealed that Lee Jr. is “legitimately” signed to a contract, noting, “When he gets of age, he’ll be with AEW. They have taken care of him.”