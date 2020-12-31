wrestling / News
AEW Declares Brodie Lee Jr. TNT Champion For Life on Dynamite
AEW has an AEW TNT Champion for life as of tonight’s Dynamite, and his name is Brodie Lee Jr. In the final segment of tonight’s Dynamite, Amanda Huber and Brodie Jr. came to the ring after a tribute to Brodie Lee, where Tony Khan presented Lee Jr. with the TNT Championship and declared him TNT Champion for life.
Lee was declared the greatest TNT Champion of all-time during the segment. You can see a pic from the segment below. As reported last night, Tony Schiavone revealed that Lee Jr. is “legitimately” signed to a contract, noting, “When he gets of age, he’ll be with AEW. They have taken care of him.”
😭😭 We have no words.#AEWDynamite is available on https://t.co/zvOOm50ZOi in select international markets from #FITE pic.twitter.com/9mfQxrpWV7
— FITE (@FiteTV) December 31, 2020
HELL YEAH -1!!!!! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/3MLjRXiLKH
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 31, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Lance Storm On Talking With Vince McMahon About ‘Large Penis’ Storyline
- Jim Ross On Chyna’s Success In WWE, Her Struggles After Breakup With Triple H, Decision Not To Renew Her Contract
- Bruce Prichard On Vince McMahon Having Regret After Andre The Giant’s Passing, Andre Hating Brother Love, His Legacy In Wrestling
- Brodie Lee’s Wife Addresses Speculation Surrounding His Passing