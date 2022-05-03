wrestling / News

AEW Previews Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mercedes Martinez & More In Road to Baltimore Video

May 3, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW is headed to Baltimore to unify the ROH Women’s Championship and more for this week’s tapings, and the latest Road To preview takes a look at what’s in store. You can check out the video below, which takes a look at this week’s Dynamite and Rampage tapings:

