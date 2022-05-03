wrestling / News
AEW Previews Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mercedes Martinez & More In Road to Baltimore Video
May 3, 2022
AEW is headed to Baltimore to unify the ROH Women’s Championship and more for this week’s tapings, and the latest Road To preview takes a look at what’s in store. You can check out the video below, which takes a look at this week’s Dynamite and Rampage tapings:
