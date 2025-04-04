AEW News: Details On Jay White & Orange Cassidy Injuries, Travel Issues For This Week’s Dynamite

A new report has some additional details on Jay White & Orange Cassidy’s injuries. As reported, Cassidy and White are both out of action due to injury. PWInsider has confirmed Fightful’s reports that White has a broken hand, while Cassidy Orange Cassidy suffered a torn pectoral muscle.

– PWInsider also notes that there were a number of travel issues making it to Dynamite this week and that several talents had delays and other issues. The only person to miss the taping was Shelton Benjamin, who traveled all day but arrived well after he could have made the show.