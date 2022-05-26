AEW & Diadora Team Up For Shoes To Celebrate Pride Month

AEW and Diadora are partnering for a new pair of AEW-branded shoes to celebrate Pride Month. The companies have teamed up for a special pair for Diadora N9002 with Pride coloring and an AEW logo on the backs, which is now available for $120.00.

The shoe release was led by an employee resource group called LACED WITH PRIDE from Foot Locker Inc. In addition to the shoes, it was noted that $25,000 will be donated to The Trevor Project, which provides support for suicide prevention efforts among lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning youth.