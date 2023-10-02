AEW Reportedly Discussing December PPV

AEW is considering adding a holiday PPV to their schedule, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that there have been discussions within AEW about a PPV to take place in December. Details are still sparse, and the report makes it clear that it’s not yet confirmed whether the show would be branded for AEW or ROH. ROH Final Battle has been a regular December PPV for ROH.

The rumor among the AEW roster is that the show could take place the final weekend of the year, either on December 29th (Friday) or December 30th (Saturday). According to the site’s sources, the belief is that the show is being planned for New York City. Madison Square Garden would be unlikely as a venue because WWE is running their traditional post-Christmas live event on December 26th and has a hold that prevents the venue from promoting shows for competitors until after their show has taken place.