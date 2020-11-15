AEW Documentary ‘History of a Revolution’ Arriving This Week

A documentary on AEW’s rise to prominence is coming this week. AEW has announced that they’ve teamed with Director X, who has directed videos for Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, Korn, Rihanna and more, for The History of a Revolution which arrives on November 18th.

The teaser image, as you can see below, doesn’t make clear whether the video will be released on its own or arrive as part of this week’s AEW Dynamite. Stay tuned for more info.