wrestling / News
AEW Documentary ‘History of a Revolution’ Arriving This Week
November 15, 2020 | Posted by
A documentary on AEW’s rise to prominence is coming this week. AEW has announced that they’ve teamed with Director X, who has directed videos for Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, Korn, Rihanna and more, for The History of a Revolution which arrives on November 18th.
The teaser image, as you can see below, doesn’t make clear whether the video will be released on its own or arrive as part of this week’s AEW Dynamite. Stay tuned for more info.
We’ve partnered with @iDirectorX to bring the AEW story to life through his eyes. Full video coming 11.18.20 #Boundless pic.twitter.com/3hm9EagVvi
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) November 15, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Tom Prichard Explains Why He’s Unlikely to Ever Return to WWE’s Developmental System
- Britt Baker and Ivelisse Slam Thunder Rosa on Twitter, Baker Says Rosa Is ‘Faking’ Her Internet Buzz
- SAG-AFTRA President Declares Support for Zelina Vega Following WWE Release
- The Undertaker Reveals Why He Doesn’t Buy Some Wrestlers As Legit WWE Champions