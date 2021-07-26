AEW Donates $100,000 To ‘Safe Alliance’ Programs In Charlotte

All Elite Wrestling has announced that they have donated $100,000 to Charlotte’s ‘Safe Alliance’ programs ahead of this week’s AEW Fight For The Fallen. Here’s a press release:

AEW DONATES $100,000 AND ANNOUNCES INITIATIVES TO SUPPORT CHARLOTTE’S “SAFE ALLIANCE”

— AEW’s “Fight for the Fallen” Donation Drive and T-shirt also to Benefit Safe Alliance’s Programs Supporting Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Survivors —

July 26, 2021 – Continuing its commitment to supporting local communities and charities, AEW announced that at the FIGHT FOR THE FALLEN event in Charlotte, N.C., this Wednesday, July 28, the company will be donating $100,000 to Safe Alliance, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing hope and healing for domestic violence and sexual assault survivors.

Additionally, AEW will be donating a percentage of proceeds from the limited-edition FIGHT FOR THE FALLEN T-shirts to Safe Alliance as part of the initiative. In the spirit of FIGHT FOR THE FALLEN, which has raised money for the other organizations in past years, AEW also encourages fans to donate what they can to Safe Alliance at: www.AEWFightfortheFallen.com

“Safe Alliance is thrilled to partner with All Elite Wrestling and their annual FIGHT FOR THE FALLEN event,” said Tenille Alexander-Banner, Safe Alliance Director of Corporate and Community Engagement. “Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault survivors have to ‘fight’ each day to heal from the trauma and abuse they’ve endured. Without support from the community, our work would not be possible. We appreciate AEW’s generous gift and thank them for providing hope to survivors in the greater Charlotte area.”

“Giving back to the community and helping make a difference in people’s lives is an ongoing goal for AEW, especially with our annual FIGHT FOR THE FALLEN event,” said Tony Khan, AEW CEO, GM and Head of Creative. “We’re proud to share this donation with Safe Alliance, and through this initiative, we hope we can come together with fans to further Safe Alliance’s important mission.”