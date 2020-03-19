AEW Double or Nothing Host Venue Notifying Shows to be Ready to Return in Mid May

– According to a report by The Las Vegas Review-Journal, MGM Resorts International officials have notified shows to be ready to return again by mid-May. As previously reported, the host venue for AEW Double or Nothing, the MGM Grand Garden Arena, was closed earlier this month due to the CDC ruling on the coronavirus.

A number of the MGM Resorts shows are putting tickets back on sale for the month of May, including Cirque du Soleil, as early as May 11. However, a Cirque spokeswoman stated that the situation is still uncertain for the production on all shows. Basically, this seems to be the optimistic outlook by MGM Resorts.

Previously, MGM Resorts had hoped for a May 1 return for its shows, but that time frame was moved back on Tuesday following Governor Steve Sisolak directing nonessential businesses to shut down for 30 days in order to offset the coronavirus. Currently, all ticketed shows in clubs, lounges, and taverns in Las Vegas are out of commission.

That aside, this news could suggest that AEW Double or Nothing 2020 might still be able to happen at the MGM Grand later this May. Currently, the AEW event is slated for May 23 at the venue, along with Dynamite the following Wednesday. However, the status of the AEW events is still likely up in the air due to the coronavirus pandemic.