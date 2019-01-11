Note on Original Location Plans for AEW Double or Nothing, Update on Plans for Second and Third Summer Events

– The latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter (via Wrestlezone.com) has an update on the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing event. According to the report, the event was originally going to be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Instead, AEW opted to move it to the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 25.

T-Mobile is currently the home for the Las Vegas Golden Knights. Many UFC events are also held there. There was a concern that the show might conflict with a possible playoff game if the Knights could make it that far. The decision was ultimately made to move the event to the MGM Grand, which is a smaller arena.

The report indicates that Las Vegas was chosen as the host city for AEW’s first event because it would have a largely fly-in crowd, similar to All In when it was held in Chicago, Illinois. The crowd at All In last year mostly consisted of a fly-in group of people. Additionally, the report states that Double or Nothing will air on pay-per-view, both streaming VOD and TV.

AEW is currently planning its second show for Jacksonville, Florida in the summer, and a lot of details are still being worked out for the event. The Observer report states that the second event will likely be held closer to July.

The third AEW event is reportedly going to be held in Chicago, Illinois. Currently, the third event is aiming for Labor Day Weekend at the Sears Center. This would make it the one-year anniversary for the original All In event. This event is expected to be a pay-per-view as well.