AEW Double or Nothing Official for May 23 in Las Vegas at MGM Grand, Tickets on Sale Feb. 14

February 5, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
All Elite Wrestling AEW Double Or Nothing Jim Ross

– Double or Nothing is returning later this year. All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has confirmed the initial report by Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso, who via AEW President Tony Khan that Double or Nothing would be returning to Las Vegas later this year. Per the announcement, the event will be returning to the MGM Grand Gardena Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 23.

Tickets for Double or Nothing will be available starting Friday, February 14 on Valentine’s Day. AEW made its promotional event debut last year at Double or Nothing on May 25, 2019.

