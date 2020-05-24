Slimmer’s AEW Double or Nothing 2020 Review  



Buy In Show Match

AEW World Tag Team Championship Number One Contenders’ Match

Private Party vs. Best Friends



Kassidy and Taylor start the match, and Taylor immediately catches Kassidy with an arm wringer. Kassidy kips up into an arm wringer of his own, but Taylor counters into a side headlock takedown. Taylor makes the tag to Trent as Kassidy makes the tag to Quen. Quen goes to the standing side head lock and then levels Trent before hitting a standing moonsault. Trent fights back to his feet and hits a modified northern lights suplex before making the tag to Taylor. Trent and Taylor go for a double back body drop, but Quen puts on the brakes. Kassidy and Trent get the tags, and Trent catches Kassidy with a back suplex. Trent whips Kassidy to the ropes, but Kassidy connects with a tornado DDT on the rebound. Kassidy muscles Trent to the corner and makes the tag to Quen. Trent chops the chest before heading to the outside. Kassidy whips Trent to the barricade, but Trent charges back toward him and levels Kassidy with a spear. Quen rolls Trent back into the ring and heads up top, but Trent heads up top with him. Taylor slides under Trent for a superplex / electric chair drop combination. Taylor gets the tag and hits a scoop slam. Taylor follows up with an elbow drop but only gets a one count. Trent gets the tag and hit a snap suplex for a two count. Taylor gets the tag and connects with a running back elbow shot in the corner. Taylor goes for a swinging DDT, but Quen blocks. Quen makes the hot tag to Kassidy as Taylor tags Trent. Kassidy connects with a head kick over the top rope before making the quick tag back to Quen. Kassidy locks in a camel clutch, and Quen leaps over him to connect with a double stomp to the back of Trent’s head. Quen makes the quick tag back to Kassidy, but Trent breaks free and tags Taylor. Kassidy and Quen work over Taylor in the corner, but Taylor levels them both and makes the tag to Trent. Taylor and Trent hug it out in the middle of the ring, but Kassidy and Quen hit a code breaker / shooting star press combination to regain control. Quen and Taylor gets the tags and slug it out in the middle of the ring. Taylor makes the quick tag back to Trent, but Kassidy and Quen catch Taylor with the G9 in tribute to Shad Gaspard. Quen connects with a shooting star press to Trent, but Taylor pulls Quen out of the ring to break the pin. Quen heads back into the ring, but Taylor catches him with a short clothesline for a two count. Quen hits an enzuigiri to the ribs and tags Kassidy. Kassidy connects with an enzuigiri of his own and takes Trent up top before making the tag to Quen. Quen goes for Gin and Juice, but Trent counters into a rollup for a two count. Trent and Taylor hit Strong Zero, and that’s enough to finally get the three count.

Match Result: Trent defeats Marq Quen with Strong Zero.

Match Length: 15:21

Slimmer’s Rating: ***½



Casino Ladder Match

Darby Allin vs. Colt Cabana vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Joey Janela vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Kip Sabian vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Luchasaurus



Kazarian and Sky are the first two entrants in the match. The both immediately slide out of the ring and each bring a ladder back into the ring. They decide not to simultaneously climb ladders and instead both dump their ladders back out of the ring. The lock up, and Kazarian locks in a standing side head lock. Sky goes for a stomp, but Kazarian evades. Kazarian runs the ropes but collides awkwardly with Sky in the middle of the ring. Kip Sabian is #3. Jimmy Havoc brings a ladder into the ring as Sabian is still making his way to the ring. Havoc sets the ladder on the bottom ropes, but Kazarian German suplexes Havoc onto the ladder. Sabian sets Sky on the ring steps and climbs a massive ladder at ringside, but he rushes into the ring to stop Kazarian from climbing toward the chip. Darby Allin is #4. Allin takes out Kazarian, Sky, and Sabian in rapid succession to start. Allin uses a ladder to bridge the apron and the barricade. Allin sets Kazarian on the bridging ladder and climbs a huge ladder with his skateboard. Allin dives off the ladder with his skateboard, but Kazarian slides off the ladder, and Allin crashes through the ladder, seemingly injuring his knee in the process. Orange Cassidy is #5. Cassidy slowly makes his way to the ring but seems discouraged when he realizes he can’t reach the chip with out a ladder. Cassidy tries to set up a ladder but fail miserably. Cassidy seems genuinely confused by the mechanics of a ladder. Colt Cabana is #6. Cabana shoves Cassidy out of the ring and successfully sets up the ladder. Cabana climbs, but Kazarian and Sky tip the ladder. Cassidy drop kicks Kazarian and Sky out of the ring and follows up with a suicide dive. Joey Janela is #8. Janela dives off the stage to take out Kazarian, Sky, and Cassidy. Janela heads up top and connects with a diving drop kick to Cabana. Kazarian climbs a ladder, but Janela grabs a chair and connect with a chair shot to the back to halt Kazarian’s progress. Sabian tries to climb, but Janela pulls him back down to the mat. Luchasaurus is #8. Luchasaurus levels Sky with a spinning knee shot and then release powerbombs Sabian over the top rope onto several other competitors. Luchasaurus choke slams Kazarian and then heads up top with Allin. Allin hits a Code Red off the second rope. Brian Cage is the surprise final entrant! Cage slams Allin into a ladder and launches him out of the ring. Cage slams Sabian to the mat and suplexes Janela over the top rope. Kazarian tries to climb, but Cage pulls him off the ladder. Cage starts to climb, but Cassidy hops onto his back. Cage climbs with Cassidy on his back, but the other competitors pulls them back down to the mat. All of the competitors gang up on Cage, and Kazarian and Sky slam a ladder into his face. Everyone buries Cage under a pile of ladders and barricades outside of the ring. They grab a giant poker chip and drop it on top of the pile to make sure Cage won’t escape. Sky uses a ladder to trap Cabana in the corner, and Sabian hits a coast-to-coast into the ladder and Cabana. Kazarian tries to climb, but Cassidy catches him with a rising elbow strike. Cassidy and Sabian climb opposite sides of the ladder, but Cassidy knocks Sabian back down to the mat. Penelope Ford climbs the ladder, but Cassidy knocks her back down into Sabian’s arms. Havoc pulls Cassidy off the ladder, but Chuck Taylor and Trent make the save and pull Havoc out of the ring. Luchasaurus tries to choke slam Cassidy, but Cassidy breaks free. Cassidy tries to choke slam Luchasaurus, but Marko Stunt arrives with a tiny ladder to assist Luchasaurus with a double choke slam. Janela lifts Cassidy and hits a running death valley driver off the apron onto the giant poker chip that’s still covering Cage. Kazarian and Sky climb opposite sides of a ladder in the middle of the ring, but Luchasaurus tips the ladder. Cage finally escapes his prison and heads back into the ring. Luchasaurus and Cage slug it out in the middle of the ring, but Cage gest the best of it and powerbombs Luchasaurus into a ladder. Cage climbs a ladder, but Allin heads back into the ring. Cage sets Allin on a ladder and then tosses both Allin and the ladder out of the ring. Cage climbs and finally retrieves the chip to win the match.

Match Result: Brian Cage retrieves the chip to win the match.

Match Length: 28:25

Slimmer’s Rating: ***¼



MJF vs. Jungle Boy



Jungle Boy levels MJF with a shoulder block, so MJF rolls to the outside to regain his composure. MJF heads back into the ring, but Jungle Boy catches him with the body scissors. Jungle Boy rolls into the full mount and goes to work with the ground and pound offense. MJF whips Jungle Boy to the corner and then fakes a knee injure to take control of the match. MJF locks in a side head lock on the mat, but Jungle Boy fights back to his feet and breaks free. Jungle Boy ducks a punch and connects with a springboard crossbody, but MJF fights back with a back elbow shot. MJF follows up with a back breaker and then whips Jungle Boy hard into the corner for a two count. MJF chokes Jungle Boy in the corner, but Jungle Boy reverses positions and connects with a European uppercut. MJF has done a lot of damage to Jungle Boy’s left arm, so Jungle Boy is essentially fighting with only one arm at this point. Jungle Boy hits the ropes and connects with a rolling double handed chop. The action spills to the outside, and Jungle Boy connects with three consecutive dives to the outside. Jungle Boy rolls MJF back into the ring and hits a springboard moonsault DDT for a two count. MFJ fights back with a double stomp to the injured arm before trading chops with Jungle Boy in the middle of the ring. MJF hits the ropes but eats a super kick followed by a destroyer. Jungle Boy locks in a crossface, but his injured arm gives out. MJF bites the fingers to break free, but Jungle Boy delivers a poison rana on the apron. Jungle Boy rolls MJF back into the ring and heads up top, but MJF grabs the referee’s leg, causing her to shake the ropes, causing Jungle Boy to crotch himself on the top turnbuckle. MJF heads up top with Jungle Boy, but Jungle Boy hits an avalanche Liger bomb for a two count. MJF tries to lift Jungle Boy, but his back gives out. MJF goes for a backslide pin, but Jungle Boy kicks out at two. MJF connects with several elbow shots to Jungle Boy’s injured arm. MJF and Jungle Boy trade rollup pins, but MJF is the one who ends up with the three count.

Match Result: MJF defeats Jungle Boy with a rollup pin.

Match Length: 17:34

Slimmer’s Rating: ***½



AEW TNT Championship Tournament Finals

Cody w/ Arn Anderson vs. Lance Archer w/ Jake Roberts



Archer hits the Blackout as soon as the bell rings, but Cody rolls to the outside to prevent Archer from making the cover. Archer heads to the outside and rolls Cody back into the ring. Archer goes for the Claw, but Cody catches the arm and locks in a modified arm bar. Archer gets his legs under him and plants his boot on Cody’s face to break the hold. Cody and Archer slug it out in the middle of the ring. Cody goes for a slingshot cutter, but Archer counter with a mid-air shoulder block. The action spills out of the ring, and Archer launches Cody over the barricade. Archer rolls Cody back into the ring and grinds his forearm into Cody’s face. Archer grabs Cody’s wrist and walks the top rope before hitting a springboard moonsault for a two count. Archer goes for vertical suplex, but Cody counters with a knee shot to the head. Cody lifts Archer for a vertical suplex of his own but instead dumps him to the mat face-first. Archer gets back to his feet and rips the pad off the top turnbuckle. Mike Tyson is sitting at ringside with the TNT Championship, and the camera cuts to him right as he’s yawning. Awkward… Back in the right, Archer lifts Cody and launches him over the ring post and to the floor. Archer retrieves Cody and chokes him against the bottom rope. Archer hits a uranage and gets a two count. Archer connects with a modified slingshot splash and then locks in a head and arm submission. Cody rolls to the outside, but Archer follows and whips Cody into the barricade. Archer levels Cody with a forearm shot before heading back into the ring. Cody locks in a modified crossface and then hits Archer with a DDT right in front of Jake Roberts. In response, Archer hits Cody with a spinebuster right in front of Arn Anderson. Archer heads up top, but Cody catches him with a springboard cutter for a one count. Cody peppers Archer with jabs in the middle of the ring and hits Cross Rhodes for a two count. Cody hits the Stinger Splash in the corner, but Archer responds with a choke slam for a two count. Archer locks in the EBD Claw but can’t finish Cody. Archer goes back up top to walk the ropes, but Arn Anderson knocks the ropes while the referee is focused on Jake Roberts. Cody hits an avalanche reverse suplex, and the referee ejects Anderson and Roberts from ringside after getting fed up with their repeated interference. Roberts returns with a burlap sack, but Tyson cuts him off and prevents him from getting to the ring. Archer goes for the Blackout, but Rhodes counters into Cross Rhodes for the three count.

Match Result: Cody Rhodes defeats Lance Acher with Cross Rhodes

Match Length: 21:17

Slimmer’s Rating: ***



Penelope Ford w/ Kip Sabian vs. Kris Statlander



Statlander takes down Ford with a side headlock and follows up with an arm drag takedown. Ford answers with a double arm drag of her own, but Statlander fights back with a forearm shot to the face. Ford hits a rope-assisted DDT but only gets a two count. Ford hits a snap suplex but again only gets a two count. Ford works over Statlander against the ropes and makes the cover for yet another two count. Statlander ducks a chop and knocks Ford out of the ring. Statlander hits a suicide dive and takes out both Ford and Sabian. Statlander rolls Ford back into the ring and heads up top. Statlander dives toward Ford, but Ford gets her boots up. Statlander connects with a roundhouse kick and follows up with a release German suplex. Statlander hits a European uppercut in the corner and follows up with a running knee in the corner. Ford fights back with a reverse DDT followed by a stunner. Statlander takes Ford up top, but Ford knocks Statlander back to the mat and hit a diving hurricanrana. Statlander hits a modified Blue Thunder Bomb followed by the Big Bang Theory for the three count.

Match Result: Kris Statlander defeats Penelope Ford with the Big Bang Theory

Match Length: 8:12

Slimmer’s Rating: **¼



Dustin Rhodes vs. Shawn Spears



Spears comes to the ring in a suit instead of his wrestling gear. He’s sure that Dustin Rhodes is at home, but suddenly Rhodes’ music hits. Spears momentarily looks concerned but then reveals he was just toying with us. The referee calls for the bell and begins the count on Rhodes. Brandi Rhodes appears on the stage to distract Spears, but Dustin Rhodes appears out of nowhere and attacks Spears. Rhodes stomps on Spears in the corner and follows up with a power slam. Rhodes rips off Spears’ shirt and pants, leaving him only in his socks and boxers. Rhodes partially pulls down Spears’ boxers and hits an inverted atomic drop. The action spills to the outside, and we get a good look at Tully Blanchard’s face on the front of Spears’ boxers. Spears heads back into the ring, but Rhodes catches him with the Final Reckoning for the three count.

Match Result: Dustin Rhodes defeats Shawn Spears with the Final Reckoning.

Match Length: 4:07

Slimmer’s Rating: *½



No Disqualification and No Countout match for the AEW Women’s World Championship

Nyla Rose (Champion) vs. Hikaru Shida



Rose comes the ring with a kendo stick and takes a swing at Shida as soon as the bell rings, but Shida evades. Shida briefly takes the kendo stick from Rose, but Rose takes it back and goes to work with kendo stick shots to the back and chest. Shida creates distance and connects with a running knee shot. Shida drags Rose to the apron and hits a running knee lift from the floor. Rose gets back to her feet and whips Shida into the barricade. Rose pulls a table out from under the ring and then launches Shida over the barricade and through a ringside poker table. Rose puts Shida’s head on a chair and then uses a second chair to choke her. Rose delivers a chair shot to the gut and then rolls Shida back into the ring. Rose hits a running splash but only gets a two count. Rose goes for a Beast Bomb, but Shida counters into a hurricanrana. Shida goes for a suplex, but Rose counters into a suplex of her own. Rose clotheslines Shida to the outside and whips her toward the stage steps, but Rose leaps off the steps and dives onto Rose. Shida dumps rose over the barricade and slams her face into one of the giant poker chips. Shida hip tosses Rose onto the giant poker chip and then connects with a running knee shot. Shida dumps Rose back over the barricade and grabs the kendo stick. Shida connects with a kendo stick shot to the arm and chases Rose back into the ring. Shida goes to work with a volley of kendo stick shots in the ring and then hits a brainbuster onto the kendo stick for a two count. Shida hits another running knee shot but again only gets a two count. Shida charges at Rose, but Rose catches her with a running power slam. Rose sets Shida on the top rope and hits a diving knee shot from the top turnbuckle. Rose makes the cover but only gets a two count. Rose slides a table into the ring and props it up in the corner. Rose goes for a death valley driver through the table, but Shida floats over and lands on her feet. Shida goes for a knee shot, but Rose blocks and powerbombs Shida through the table for yet another two count. Rose hits a death valley driver and goes back to work with kendo stick shots. Rose heads up top, but Shida launches the kendo stick at her. Shida heads up top with Rose and hits an avalanche Falcon Arrow for a two count of her own. Shida goes for running knee shot, but Rose hits the knee with the kendo stick. Shida grabs the kendo stick and connects with a homerun shot to Rose. Shida hits a stiff running knee shot and finally gets the three count.

Match Result: Hikaru Shida defeats Nyla Rose with a running knee shot.

Match Length: 17:03

Slimmer’s Rating: ***



AEW World Championship Match

Jon Moxley (Champion) vs. Brodie Lee



Moxley goes for a running knee shot to start, but Lee catches him and tosses him into the corner. Lee heads to the outside, but Moxley connects with a suicide dive. Lee fights back with a suplex on the outside and then chops the chest. Lee rolls Moxley back into the ring and connects with a slingshot senton. Lee hits two suplexes and takes Moxley up top. Moxley knocks Lee back down to the mat and dives toward him, but Lee knocks him out of the air. Lee dumps Moxley to the outside and hits a suicide dive of his own. Lee props up a one barricade against another barricade and suplexes Moxley onto it. Lee rolls Moxley back into the ring and slugs it out with Moxley in the middle of the ring. Moxley levels Lee with a clothesline and follows up with a piledriver for a two count. Lee rolls back to the outside, but Moxley connects with a double ax handle shot from the apron. Moxley charges at Lee, but Lee catches him with a low drop kick to the gut. Lee drags Moxley onto the ring steps, but Moxley back body drops Lee off the steps and through a ringside table. Moxley rolls Lee back into the ring and heads up top, but Lee joins him up top and hits a superplex. Moxley dumps Lee back to the outside and dives at him, but Lee catches Moxley and suplexes him into the ringside decorations. Lee rolls Moxley back into the ring and hits a sit-out powerbomb for a two count. Lee chases Moxley onto the stage, and Moxley launches an oversized poker chip at Lee. Lee sets up for a powerbomb on the stage, but MOXLEY HITS THE PARADIGM SHIFT THROUGH THE RAMP!!! Moxley emerges from the wreckage of the ramp and crawls back into the ring. Lee climbs out of the ramp, and he’s been busted wide open. Lee heads back into the ring, but Moxley immediately attacks and pounds on the injured face. Moxley locks in a rear naked choke and puts Lee to sleep, forcing the referee to call for the bell.

Match Result: Jon Moxley defeats Brodie Lee with a rear naked choke.

Match Length: 15:34

Slimmer’s Rating: ***¾



Stadium Stampede Match

Matt Hardy & The Elite vs. The Inner Circle



The Inner Circle are all wearing football uniforms for this match. Page doesn’t come out with his team, but Omega is sure he’ll be there when they need him. There’s a ring set up on the fifty yard line, but pinfalls will count anywhere in the stadium. All nine men brawl to start, and Hager beats Hardy against the ring apron. Page shows up on a horse and chases Guevara off the field. Nick and Jericho head into the ring, and Nick stomps on Jericho in the corner. The Young Bucks double team Jericho, but Santana and Ortiz make the save. Santana hits a moonsault off Ortiz, but Omega makes the save. Omega catches Santana and Ortiz with snap dragon suplexes as Guevara runs back onto the field. Guevara heads up top and goes for a shooting star press to Hardy, but Hardy rolls out of the way. Matt Jackson buckle bombs Guevara, and Hardy follows up with a Twist of Fate. Nick Jackson hits a springboard senton onto several competitors, and Santana follows up with an Asai moonsault. Guevara heads up top and hits a shooting star press onto everyone else in the match. Omega pounds on Hager as Jericho and Guevara slams the Young Bucks into the goal post. The Young Bucks set up a ladder, and Matt Jackson climbs up onto the goal post. MOONSAULT FROM THE GOAL POST ONTO JERICHO AND GUEVARA! Omega and Santa brawl into the stands, but Ortiz comes to Santana’s aid. Santana whips Omega deeper into the stadium, and we cut to Page still riding his horse and looking for Guevara. Santana and Ortiz beat Hardy and Omega high into the upper deck of the stadium. Santana whips Hardy into a barricade as Omega scoop slams Ortiz onto a recycling bin. Omega uses a barricade to bridge two tables, but Santana and Ortiz drop Omega face-first onto the barricade. Santana and Ortiz climbs onto the tables and powerbomb Omega through the bridging barricade. Santana and Ortiz dumps Hardy into the pool and then jump into the pool and try to drown him. Every time Santana and Ortiz pull Hardy out of there water, he emerges as a different version of himself from throughout his career. The action heads back out of the pool, and Hardy sets Ortiz on a table. Santana charges at Hardy, but Hardy back body drops him through Ortiz and the table. Hardy rings Ortiz’ bell inside a huge bell and then duct tapes him to a wheelchair. Santana tries to powerbomb Hardy on the concrete, but Hardy floats over and locks Santana in an ice chest. Meanwhile, Hager is looking for Page and finds him at the bar. Hager joins Page for a drink before they resume hostilities. Page grabs a pool cue and breaks it over Hager’s back. Hager fights back and hits Page with a uranage onto the pool table. Hager sets Page on the bar and drives him the length of the bar. Hager hits gut wrench powerbomb through a table but only gets a two count. Omega runs into the bar to make the save and smashes a beer bottle over Hager’s head. Omega smashes several bottles of bubbly over Hager’s head, and Page follows up with the Buckshot Lariat. Back on the field, Matt Jackson is still brawling with Guevara. Matt hits three straight northern lights suplexes as Nick Jackson shoves Jericho’s face into a mist machine. Jericho slams a yardage marker into Nick’s face, but Nick slams a bullhorn into his face. Nick find a bag of footballs and launches several of them into Jericho’s nether regions. Matt is still delivering rolling northern lights suplexes to Guevara and is close to taking him the full length of the field. Jericho levels Nick but only gets a two count, so he challenges the decision. The referee goes to the replay, but the ruling on the field stands. Jericho grabs a bat and goes after Nick, but Matt makes the save. Matt holds Jericho on a table, and Nick dives out of the stands to put Jericho through the table. Page shows up with the line marker and paints a line right over Jericho. Guevara crawls across the field but ends up right on a sprinkler head as it turns on. Guevara thinks he might have won the match by being the last man standing, but suddenly Hardy and Omega show up in their golf cart. Guevara flees into the stands as Omega and Hardy chase him. Omega hits Guevara with a knee shot and follows up with the One Winged Angel out of the stands and through a platform on the field. Omega covers Guevara and finally gets the three count.

Match Result: Kenny Omega defeats Sammy Guevara with the One Winged Angel.

Match Length: 34:00

Slimmer’s Rating: ****