Various News: AEW Double or Nothing Gets A Banner In Las Vegas, Free Match Featuring Roderick Strong vs. Kazuchika Okada, What G1 Supercard Means To ROH Stars

– Cody Rhodes and Chris Jericho both revealed on social media that the MGM Grand Garden Arena has revealed a new 40 ft tall banner to promote AEW Double or Nothing. The event happens on May 25 in Las Vegas.

– ROH has released a new video asking the stars of the promotion what the upcoming ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard means to them.

– ROH has also released a free match between Kazuchika Okada and Roderick Strong.