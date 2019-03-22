wrestling / News
Various News: AEW Double or Nothing Gets A Banner In Las Vegas, Free Match Featuring Roderick Strong vs. Kazuchika Okada, What G1 Supercard Means To ROH Stars
March 22, 2019 | Posted by
– Cody Rhodes and Chris Jericho both revealed on social media that the MGM Grand Garden Arena has revealed a new 40 ft tall banner to promote AEW Double or Nothing. The event happens on May 25 in Las Vegas.
Nice! @MGMGrand getting into the spirit!
65 days until #DoubleOrNothing pic.twitter.com/F2nARtOBvH
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) March 21, 2019
– ROH has released a new video asking the stars of the promotion what the upcoming ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard means to them.
– ROH has also released a free match between Kazuchika Okada and Roderick Strong.