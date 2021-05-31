AEW Double Or Nothing Fallout On The Newest Being The Elite (Recap)

The newest edition of Being the Elite is available, and it features the fallout from AEW Double or Nothing, Matt Hardy warning Christian Cage, and much more. Here are the highlights:

* The Young Bucks pick up some new items at a Nike store and call out the “marks” who think they aren’t spending cash on their shoes.

* Nick Jackson does basketball trick shots.

* Kenny Omega plays basketball backstage on a mini goal and the Bucks say he needs to get a perfect swish before he can go to his AEW wrestling buddies appearance.

* Clips of the AEW wrestling buddies and action figures, including other festivities from the Double or Nothing fan fest.

* Brandon Cutler successfully defends his BTE Championship against Ryan Nemeth in a desktop basketball game while Pretty Peter Avalon and Cezar Bononi cheer Nemeth on.

* Omega plays more basketball backstage prior to his match at AEW Double or Nothing.

* Highlights of the Bucks defending the AEW World Tag Team titles against Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston at Double or Nothing.

* Nick Jackson is backstage and he’s thrilled to have his shoes back. He tells Cutler to go clean the shoes.

* More basketball trick shots with Nick Jackson.

* The Bucks lay down some cash and AEW referee Rick Knox walks up and asks “same deal next week?” The Bucks confirm and then walk away.

* Matt Hardy is backstage at Double or Nothing, and he’s pissed at Christian Cage. Matt calls Christian a coward and says the only reason Christian and his “shitty partner” got over was because of him and Jeff Hardy. Private Party tries to calm him down, and Isiah Kassidy says it won’t be a regular match for Christian. They have plans to kick Christan’s ass.

If you use any of this recap, please credit 411mania.com.