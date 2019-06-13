wrestling / News
AEW Double or Nothing Buy In Show Had 74,000 Viewers On ITV 4
June 13, 2019 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the Buy In show for AEW Double or Nothing had 74,000 viewers for ITV 4, which is considered a good, but not great, number for midnight on Saturday night in the UK.
To compare with similar programs in the next week in the UK, RAW had 42,500 viewers, Smackdown had 63,000 and MLW had 24,900. Impact had 14,900 on UK Fight Night on Showcase. Their largest numbers would come from 5USA but those haven’t been revealed.
