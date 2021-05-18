AEW Announces Double Or Nothing Partnership With Cinemark Theatres, Full Card To Be Announced On Dynamite

AEW is partnering with Cinemark Theatres for a special Double of Nothing pay-per-view event at select theatres. Additionally, AEW has announced that it will release the full Double or Nothing card on tomorrow night’s edition of Dynamite.

Here’s are the details from AEW and Cinemark on the Double or Nothing partnership:

AEW Partners with Cinemark Theatres to Host “DOUBLE OR NOTHING” PPV Event in Select Theatres on May 30

— Joe Hand Promotions Creating In-Theatre Experience for Wrestling Fans —

May 18, 2021 – Building on a successful partnership, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is once again teaming with Cinemark Theatres to showcase the upcoming DOUBLE OR NOTHING PPV event live in select theatres on Sunday, May 30, beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

Fans around the country can experience the energy of DOUBLE OR NOTHING on the giant screen by purchasing tickets for $20 at Cinemark.com or on the Cinemark app. The highly anticipated event kicks off at 7 p.m. ET with an hour-long pre-show special, followed by the stacked main card matches at 8 p.m. ET.

To date, the following matchups are scheduled:

* AEW World Championship: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Pac

* AEW Women’s World Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.

* Casino Battle Royale: Winner earns a future AEW World Championship match

* “The American Dream” Cody Rhodes vs. Anthony Ogogo

* Brian Cage vs. Hangman Adam Page

* Several more matches to be announced

Joe Hand Productions will also ensure that fans enjoy a premium in-theatre experience during the show. Fans can enjoy special concession packages, including a large soda and medium popcorn combo for $5; $2 off draft beer; and $1 off a chicken sandwich or hot dog, in each case, where available.

To locate Cinemark theatres showing DOUBLE OR NOTHING, fans can check the Joe Hand Promotions Watch Party app: joehandpromotions.com/venue-search.

“Cinemark did a great job showcasing our REVOLUTION event in March, and we’re looking forward to safely delivering another adrenaline-fueled evening for our fans next Sunday night,” said Tony Khan, CEO, GM and Head of Creative of AEW. “There’s nothing better than watching major wrestling events with other fans, and we’re thrilled to provide the camaraderie of experiencing DOUBLE OR NOTHING on big screens across the nation.”

“It’s fantastic to be able to connect terrific content providers like AEW with innovative companies like Cinemark to have wrestling fans experience DOUBLE OR NOTHING in the comfort of a Cinemark Theatre with great food and beverage options,” said Joe Hand, Jr., President of Joe Hand Promotions.