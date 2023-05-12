AEW Double Or Nothing FanFest Returning

AEW is bringing back Double or Nothing FanFest for this month’s PPV. AEW announced on Friday that the FanFest will take place on Saturday, May 27th which is the day before the PPV in Las Vegas, writing on Twitter:

“As part of #AEW’s Double or Nothing week in Las Vegas, the #AEWDoN Fan Fest is BACK on Saturday, May 27th at the MGM Grand Conference Center, starting at 10am!

Tickets are ON SALE NOW! http://axs.com/events/474309/aew-double-or-nothing-fan-fest-tickets?skin=grandgarden”