AEW Double or Nothing Listed As PPV Event On AT&T UVerse

May 6, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Double Or Nothing Ace Romero

PWInsider reports that All Elite Wrestling’s Double or Nothing event on May 25 is listed as a PPV event on AT&T’s Uverse with a 7 PM ET start time. It’s likely that other PPV outlets will confirm the show airing live in the near future. Cody Rhodes said last week that AEW fans will find out soon how they can watch the event.

