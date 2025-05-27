Backstage Notes On AEW Double Or Nothing Main Event, When Talent Found Out Result

A new report has several backstage details on the main event match at this past Sunday’s AEW Double Or Nothing. Hangman Page defeated Will Ospreay in the main event of the show to win the men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament and get an AEW World Championship match at All In: Texas. As has been previously reported, the result of the match was kept quiet in the weeks leading up to the show and Fightful Select reports that Page and Ospreay found out earlier in the weekend that Page would g over.

The report notes that each man had pushed for the other to win and sources said that Tony Khan was non-committal through the process when talent would ask what the result was going to be. Most believed Ospreay would win and the reaction backstage was one of shot.

While the match was a very physical one, both men seemed fine after the match. The report also notes that AEW World Champion Jon Moxley leaned toward wanting Page to win the match, though there’s no word on whether than had any bearing on the result. Of course, Tony Khan makes the final decision on the booking.

The match earned a lot of praise backstage and the general feeling was that the show was very positive.