AEW Double Or Nothing Set For Memorial Day Weekend
March 7, 2021
AEW Double or Nothing officially has a date, taking place during Memorial Day weekend. AEW announced at Revolution that the PPV will take place on Sunday, May 30th, at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville.
The show was originally set for the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on May 29th. Ticket information will be announced later.
.@AEW Double or Nothing will take place Sunday, May 30 at @DailysPlace in Jacksonville, FL. Ticketing on-sale info will be released at a later date.#AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/HWMvum0eIQ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 8, 2021
