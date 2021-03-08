wrestling / News

AEW Double Or Nothing Set For Memorial Day Weekend

March 7, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Double or Nothing

AEW Double or Nothing officially has a date, taking place during Memorial Day weekend. AEW announced at Revolution that the PPV will take place on Sunday, May 30th, at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville.

The show was originally set for the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on May 29th. Ticket information will be announced later.

