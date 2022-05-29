AEW Double or Nothing News: Miro’s Status, Paige VanZant Update, PPV Runtime Revealed

– Fightful Select is reporting Miro had been in Europe and returned to the United States this week.There appears to be no plan to use him for this week’s Double or Nothing.

– There are reportedly a number of talent not currently booked for Double or Nothing but they will still be backstage. One name set to debut is Paige VanZant. Her music has reportedly been produced and is ready to go.

– AEW internally has Double or Nothing listed as running for 4 hours.