AEW Double Or Nothing Over The Budget Battle Royal Rechristened ‘Casino Battle Royale’, Rule Changes Announced

— A big announcement out of the latest episode of Being The Elite revealed a rebranding and overhaul of the upcoming Over The Budget Battle Royal, set for the pre-show of Double Or Nothing.

The match has been rebranded as the Casino Battle Royale, and the match will have a very unique set of rules.

– 21 competitors in total will be involved.

– The match starts with 5 wrestlers in the ring.

– A new wave of 5 wrestlers will enter the match every 3 minutes.

– “Lucky 21” will enter last.

– Entry numbers for the match will be drawn at a later date.

Previously a special incentive was promised for the match, though this has still not been expanded upon. Thus far the following competitors have been announced for the match: Sonny Kiss, Brandon Cutler, Kip Sabian, Ace Romero, Glacier, Brian Pillman Jr., Sunny Daze, MJF, Joey Janela, Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta and Dustin Thomas.

This leaves 10 spots yet to be filled. Additionally it should be noted that the Best Friends are pushing to be removed from the match and placed on the main card. The aforementioned episode of Being The Elite featuring this announcement can be seen below: