AEW Double Or Nothing Gets Promotion on TNT During NBA Conference Finals

– TNT is already leaning into the promotion of AEW, hyping this weekend’s Double or Nothing during the NBA Conference finals. As you can see below, the network plugged the PPV that takes place on Saturday and mentioned that it will be on B/R Live. Marv Albert did the plug and when hyping the Chris Jericho vs. Kenny Omega match, he mispronounced Jericho’s last name.

AEW is set to air its weekly TV show on TNT starting this fall, with a day as yet to be announced. Cody said in an interview released today with Chris Van Vliet that the show is “really likely” to be a two-hour program.

