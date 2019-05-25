AEW Double or Nothing Stage and Set Pics

411 is live at AEW Double or Nothing. Here are some pics of the stage and set from the show, along with a pic of the “Cody Heart of the Mountain” children’s book that was given to members of the media.

First look at the AEW Double or Nothing Stage and ringside area! #AEW #DoubeOrNothing pic.twitter.com/Q9yr1DjcZP — 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) May 25, 2019

Remember the old Impact Zone? They have entrance tunnels for the Double Or Nothing stage area. #AEW #DoubeOrNothing pic.twitter.com/Mi0lLa7FuB — 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) May 25, 2019

More of the AEW Double or Nothing entrance, ring and stage #AEWDoN #AEW pic.twitter.com/66S0hQJjdG — 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) May 25, 2019

The AEW staff was nice enough to give us a copy of Cody Rhodes’ new children’s book. #AEW #DoubeOrNothing pic.twitter.com/X8eMWHSfuV — 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) May 25, 2019