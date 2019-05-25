wrestling / News
AEW Double or Nothing Stage and Set Pics
411 is live at AEW Double or Nothing. Here are some pics of the stage and set from the show, along with a pic of the “Cody Heart of the Mountain” children’s book that was given to members of the media.
First look at the AEW Double or Nothing Stage and ringside area! #AEW #DoubeOrNothing pic.twitter.com/Q9yr1DjcZP
— 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) May 25, 2019
Remember the old Impact Zone? They have entrance tunnels for the Double Or Nothing stage area. #AEW #DoubeOrNothing pic.twitter.com/Mi0lLa7FuB
— 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) May 25, 2019
More of the AEW Double or Nothing entrance, ring and stage #AEWDoN #AEW pic.twitter.com/66S0hQJjdG
— 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) May 25, 2019
More closeups on the AEW Double Or Nothing Ring. #AEW #AEWDoN #DoubeOrNothing pic.twitter.com/pSNFoZJ8ux
— 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) May 25, 2019
The AEW staff was nice enough to give us a copy of Cody Rhodes’ new children’s book. #AEW #DoubeOrNothing pic.twitter.com/X8eMWHSfuV
— 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) May 25, 2019
We are less than an hour away from AEW Double or Nothing. We have our spiffy media credential badge and ticket. #AEW #DoubleOrNothing pic.twitter.com/sWR5pIL1Ow
— 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) May 25, 2019
