AEW Double or Nothing Venue Closed Until Further Notice Following CDC Ruling

In the wake of the CDC recommendation that gatherings over 50 people be cancelled, the venue for AEW Double or Nothing has been closed down for now. MGM Resorts International has announced that all of its Las Vegas properties including the Grand Garden Arena are now shut down effective Tuesday. You can see the announcement below.

The 2020 edition of AEW’s Double Or Nothing pay-per-view is scheduled for May 23 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, but with MGM properties in Las Vegas being suspended, the status of the event is now up in the air. The Grand Garden Arena was also set to host the March 27 episode of AEW Dynamite.

Double or Nothing is scheduled to take place on May 23 at the venue. That date falls outside of the eight-week period that the CDC has recommended events be canceled or postponed, so it is conceivable that the show could still go at the venue on if everything works out and the Grand Garden Arena is reopened in time. Whether that will happen, and what will happen to all the Dynamites in the meantime, isn’t known.