AEW Draws Highest Number Since October Against NXT’s Best of Special

While AEW technically went head-to-head with NXT this week, it wasn’t a proper matchup as NXT was airing old matches and giving out awards. Either way, AEW Dynamite still won the night, drawing 967,000 viewers and a 0.36 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic. These are the show’s best numbers since October 16. NXT, meanwhile, had its lowest viewership ever on the USA Network with 548,000 viewers and a 0.15 rating. Both shows were defeated on cable by ESPN’s coverage of the Rose Bowl, which had 15.698 million viewers and a 3.77 rating in the demographic.

The week-by-week numbers are:

October 2nd: AEW 0.68 demo rating (1.409 million viewers), NXT 0.32 demo rating (891,000 viewers)

October 9th: AEW 0.46 (1.018 million viewers), NXT 0.22 (790,000 viewers)

October 16th: AEW 0.44 (1.014 million viewers), NXT 0.20 (712,000 viewers)

October 23rd: AEW 0.45 (963,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (698,000 viewers)

October 30th: AEW 0.33 (759,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (580,000 viewers)

November 6th: AEW 0.35 (822,000 viewers), NXT 0.30 (813,000 viewers)

November 13th: AEW 0.43 (957,000 viewers), NXT 0.25 (750,000 viewers)

November 20th: AEW 0.39 (893,000 viewers), NXT 0.30 (916,000 viewers)

November 27th: AEW 0.26 (663,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (818,000 viewers)

December 4th: AEW 0.32 (851,000 viewers), NXT 0.29 (845,000 viewers)

December 11th: AEW 0.28 (778,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (778,000 viewers)

December 18th: AEW 0.25 (683,000 viewers), NXT 0.27 (795,000 viewers)

December 25th: AEW N/A, NXT 0.22 (831,000 viewers)

January 1: AEW 0.36 (967,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (548,000)