AEW News: Dustin Rhodes Hypes Tag Team Reunion With Cody, Full Fyter Fest Tag Match Available, Darby Allin Theme Song
– AEW’s Dustin Rhodes shared a tweet earlier today, hyping up his upcoming tag team match with Cody Rhodes against The Young Bucks at this month’s Fight for the Fallen Event. You can check out his tweet below.
Dustin Rhodes wrote, “It’s the unity of family and blood that brings us together. WE have been through more than most can handle! One of the greatest tag teams in this sport together again. @CodyRhodes @AEWrestling #fftf 7-13-19 @brlive #NaturalNightmare #thebrotherhoodiscoming #NightmareFamily”
It’s the unity of family and blood that brings us together. WE have been through more than most can handle! One of the greatest tag teams in this sport together again. @CodyRhodes @AEWrestling #fftf 7-13-19 @brlive #NaturalNightmare #thebrotherhoodiscoming #NightmareFamily 🖤❤️🤘🏼 pic.twitter.com/IMFiVRnIrU
— Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) July 3, 2019
– AEW has released the full match video featuring Private Party vs SCU vs Best Friends from The Buy In pre-show for AEW Fyter Fest. You can check out the full match video below.
– The full AEW theme has been released for Darby Allin. You can listen to “I Fell” by Wicca Phase in the player below.
