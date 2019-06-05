wrestling / News

AEW News: Dustin Rhodes on Talk is Jericho This Week, Full Elite Promo From The Buy-In, Sadie Gibbs Video

June 4, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Dustin Rhodes AEW Double or Nothing

– Dustin Rhodes is set to be the guest on this week’s episode of Talk is Jericho following his match with Cody at AEW Double or Nothing on May 25th:

– AEW has released the full promo from the Elite that aired during their “The Buy-In” pre-show before Double or Nothing. You can see it below:

– The company also posted the following hype video for Sadie Gibbs, who signed with the company last month:

