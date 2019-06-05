AEW News: Dustin Rhodes on Talk is Jericho This Week, Full Elite Promo From The Buy-In, Sadie Gibbs Video

– Dustin Rhodes is set to be the guest on this week’s episode of Talk is Jericho following his match with Cody at AEW Double or Nothing on May 25th:

Wednesday is a day you don’t wanna miss. Sat down with @IAmJericho and discussed a lot. @AEWrestling #TIJ DONT MISS IT. pic.twitter.com/mHOoQgYQ4k — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) June 3, 2019

– AEW has released the full promo from the Elite that aired during their “The Buy-In” pre-show before Double or Nothing. You can see it below:

– The company also posted the following hype video for Sadie Gibbs, who signed with the company last month: