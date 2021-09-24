wrestling / News
AEW News: DVR Note For Tonight’s Rampage, AEW Teams With Pediatric Cancer Foundation
– If you DVR AEW Rampage, you may want to check tonight’s recording to make sure it catches the whole thing. According to PWInsider, several people have noted that their cable services are listing tonight’s two-hour show as separate one hour episodes.
– AEW has announced that they’re teaming with the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation to raise funds for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month this month, releasing a shirt to support the cause:
#AEW is proud to support the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation @PediatricCancer to help raise funds for September’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Join us in supporting this incredible organization by purchasing this custom t-shirt
#AEW is proud to support the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation @PediatricCancer to help raise funds for September’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Join us in supporting this incredible organization by purchasing this custom t-shirt: https://t.co/s4bXzaeTKU pic.twitter.com/VXS3kj8gry
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 24, 2021
More Trending Stories
- More On Attendance For AEW Dynamite Grand Slam, How Much Merchandise Was Sold
- Ric Flair Issues Statement About Latest Dark Side of the Ring Episode About Chris Kanyon
- WWE Removes References to Joe Gacy’s New Gimmick Following Mainstream Coverage
- Eric Bischoff Says No One Has to Tell Vince McMahon He’s in a Fight After AEW Dynamite Grand Slam