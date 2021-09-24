AEW News: DVR Note For Tonight’s Rampage, AEW Teams With Pediatric Cancer Foundation

– If you DVR AEW Rampage, you may want to check tonight’s recording to make sure it catches the whole thing. According to PWInsider, several people have noted that their cable services are listing tonight’s two-hour show as separate one hour episodes.

– AEW has announced that they’re teaming with the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation to raise funds for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month this month, releasing a shirt to support the cause:

#AEW is proud to support the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation @PediatricCancer to help raise funds for September’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Join us in supporting this incredible organization by purchasing this custom t-shirt