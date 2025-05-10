wrestling / News

AEW Dynamite 300th Episode & Collision TV Tapings Set for Ontario in July 2

May 10, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite 300 Collision TV tapings Image Credit: AEW

– The 300th episode of AEW Dynamite is heading to the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. AEW announced the news for Dynamite 300 and AEW Collision earlier today. The double TV tapings are scheduled for July 2.

Tickets go on sale for premium seating early access on May 13. The general ticket sale begins on May 19, with a pre-sale scheduled for May 15.

