AEW Dynamite 300th Episode & Collision TV Tapings Set for Ontario in July 2
May 10, 2025 | Posted by
– The 300th episode of AEW Dynamite is heading to the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. AEW announced the news for Dynamite 300 and AEW Collision earlier today. The double TV tapings are scheduled for July 2.
Tickets go on sale for premium seating early access on May 13. The general ticket sale begins on May 19, with a pre-sale scheduled for May 15.
#AEWDynamite hits 300 episodes on Wednesday, July 2, and we’re celebrating with Dynamite 300 and #AEWCollision at the @ToyotaArena in Ontario, CA!
Premium Seating Early Access 5/13; On Sale 5/19 Sign up to be an AEW Insider to get access to 5/15 presale at… pic.twitter.com/2BP3z3Pezz
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 10, 2025
