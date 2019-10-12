wrestling / News

AEW Dynamite Airing on Replays on Turner Networks This Weeekend

October 11, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– AEW is set to air replays of Dynamite on various WarnerMedia networks this weekend. PWInsider reports that the following replays are set for the show:

* Sunday on TNT at 1 AM
* Sunday on TruTV at 2 AM
* Sunday on TruTV at 10 AM
* Sunday on TBS at 11 PM
* Tuesday on TNT at 2 AM
* Tuesday on TruTV at 8 PM

