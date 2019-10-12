AEW Dynamite Airing on Replays on Turner Networks This Weeekend

– AEW is set to air replays of Dynamite on various WarnerMedia networks this weekend. PWInsider reports that the following replays are set for the show:

* Sunday on TNT at 1 AM

* Sunday on TruTV at 2 AM

* Sunday on TruTV at 10 AM

* Sunday on TBS at 11 PM

* Tuesday on TNT at 2 AM

* Tuesday on TruTV at 8 PM