AEW Dynamite Airing on Replays on Turner Networks This Weeekend
October 11, 2019 | Posted by
– AEW is set to air replays of Dynamite on various WarnerMedia networks this weekend. PWInsider reports that the following replays are set for the show:
* Sunday on TNT at 1 AM
* Sunday on TruTV at 2 AM
* Sunday on TruTV at 10 AM
* Sunday on TBS at 11 PM
* Tuesday on TNT at 2 AM
* Tuesday on TruTV at 8 PM
