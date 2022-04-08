wrestling / News
AEW Dynamite and Rampage To Stream On NJPW World
April 8, 2022 | Posted by
AEW content will finally be available on a streaming service, but not perhaps one you were expecting. All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling have announced that episodes of AEW Dynamite and Rampage will be available soon on NJPW World.
The episodes will air each week at no extra charge, with a Japanese live commentary also set to be added.
◢◤◢◤特報 解禁◢◤◢◤
【 #AEWDynamite 】
⚡️#AEWRampage⚡️
🇺🇸AEWのテレビ中継が#新日本プロレスワールド で
日本国内配信決定！
追加料金なしで
最新エピソードを毎週配信！
日本語実況バージョンも予定
＜＜ 近日配信開始！＞＞#njpw #AEW #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/P8aKJgJKvN
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) April 8, 2022
