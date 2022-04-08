wrestling / News

AEW Dynamite and Rampage To Stream On NJPW World

April 8, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Rampage logo Image Credit: AEW

AEW content will finally be available on a streaming service, but not perhaps one you were expecting. All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling have announced that episodes of AEW Dynamite and Rampage will be available soon on NJPW World.

The episodes will air each week at no extra charge, with a Japanese live commentary also set to be added.

