wrestling / News
AEW Dynamite Anniversary Pre-Show Online
October 14, 2020 | Posted by
The pre-show for tonight’s AEW Dynamite Anniversary show is now online. You can see the video below, with Alex Abrahantes and Dasha Gonzalez breaking down tonight’s show:
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho Reveals Worst WWE Match He’s Ever Seen, How Seth Rollins Match Changed His Approach As A Wrestler
- Eric Bischoff On WWE’s Decision To Do Brock Lesnar vs. Kofi Kingston On SmackDown On FOX Debut, Kofi’s Run As WWE Champion
- Charlotte Flair Hints At On-Screen Pairing With Andrade, Clarifies His Deleted Tweet
- Christian Reveals His Thoughts On Ali As Leader Of RETRIBUTION, How Randy Orton Continues To Impress Him