AEW Dynamite Audience Topped Out at 1.2 Million With Shaquille O’Neal Segment
December 13, 2020 | Posted by
Shaquille O’Neal’s segment on last week’s AEW Dynamite was the most watched-moment of the show, crossing the 1.2 million viewers. As previously reported, the segment saw Shaq do a sit-down interview with Brandi Rhodes and Tony Schiavone, which saw Rhodes throw water in O’Neal’s face.
According to Dave Meltzer, the segment drew 1.22 million viewers. As was noted on Friday, the quarter hour featuring Shaq did an average 1.063 million viewers.
AEW's high point on Wednesday was 1,220,000 viewers during the Shaq segment.
— Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) December 12, 2020
