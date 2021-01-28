AEW Dynamite Awards Results: Darby Allin, Hikaru Shida Win Breakout Star Awards, More

The AEW Dynamite Awards were held today looking at the best from AEW in 2020, with Darby Allin and Hikaru Shida among the big winners. Allin and Shida won the Breakout Star awards in the male and female category at the show, which aired on Bleacher Report on Wednesday afternoon. You can see the full set of winners below as announced by AEW and TNT.

The announcement notes that 436,000 total votes were cast for the awards, which featured Shaquille O’Neal, Bert Kreischer, Chael Sonnen, Curtis Granderson, Camille Kostek, Kevin Hefferman, Steve Lemme, Ron Funches, Danielle Fishel Karp and Jensen Karp among the virtual presenters.

* Best Moment on the Mic: Cody Rhodes The American Nightmare accepts a Dog Collar Match from The Exalted One, Mr. Brodie Lee

* Biggest Surprise: Sting’s AEW Debut

* Breakout Star – Male: AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin

* Breakout Star – Female: AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida

* Biggest Beatdown: Inner Circle jumps Orange Cassidy

* High Flyer Award: Rey Fenix of The Lucha Brothers

* Hardest Moment to Clean Up After: The Parking Lot Brawl featuring Best Friends and Orange Cassidy v. Santana and Ortiz of The Inner Circle

* Biggest WTF Moment: Kenny Omega wins AEW World Championship and walks out of AEW after defeating Jon Moxley

* LOL Award: The Young Bucks super kick MJF into the pool on the Jericho Cruise

* Best Twitter Follow: The Native Beast Nyla Rose

* Bleacher Report PPV Moment of the Year: AEW Double or Nothing Stadium Stampede