AEW Dynamite Beats NXT for Return to Wednesday Night Wars, Both Shows See Drops

– The Wednesday Night Wars were back this week, and Showbuzz Daily has the ratings numbers for last night’s episodes of AEW Dynamite and NXT. Since Dynamite and NXT were running opposed to each other last night again, it led to a rather predictable drop in numbers for both shows. Dynamite still finished ahead as last night’s winner with 886,000 viewers. NXT drew an overnight audience of 689,000 viewers.

Last week, AEW Dynamite had the benefit of not running head-to-head with a new episode of NXT. Due to the NHL playoffs on the USA Network, NXT ran its new episode on Tuesday, September 8 with its special Super Tuesday episode. With Wednesday night all to itself in terms of new wrestling content, Dynamite managed to draw 1.016 million viewers and a 0.37 rating. This was the first time Dynamite broke one million viewers since October 2019. The 0.37 rating was also Dynamite’s highest rating since January 15.

This week, AEW Dynamite lost about 130,000 viewers for its overnight audience. However, this was likely to be expected since the show was up against WWE’s NXT show again for really the first time since August 12. Not to mention, last week’s episode was coming off the All Out pay-per-view event. Dynamite was previously preempted due to the NBA playoff coverage on TNT, which allowed NXT to run unopposed on Wednesday for two weeks.

Ratings were also slightly down for AEW Dynamite this week. In the P18-49 key demographic, Dynamite drew a 0.34 rating, which is down from last week’s 0.37. The good news for AEW is that the show was able to maintain some of its ratings momentum from last week. 0.34 is still a higher rating than what Dynamite would typically draw head-to-head against NXT for most of the summer.

NXT’s return to Wednesday nights similarly had a drop in overnight viewership. Last week’s Super Tuesday II episode for NXT drew 838,000 viewers, so the show fell to 689,000 viewers this week. Ratings were also down for NXT this week. Last night’s episode drew a 0.18 rating compared to a 0.22 rating for Super Tuesday II.

There were rumors that USA Network wanted to use the Super Tuesday episodes as a dry run for a move to Tuesday nights for NXT, which would bring an end to the Wednesday Night Wars. However, a permanent Tuesday schedule move for NXT has not been confirmed.

AEW did have some other good news for last night’s broadcast. Dynamite ranked. No. 3 in the Cable Top 150 rankings behind only Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Bravo. It was up higher than last week’s ranking of No. 7. Granted, there was less live sport competition on TV last night. NXT fell down the rankings this week to No. 31. The Super Tuesday II episode placed No. 15 last week.

Real Housewives topped the ratings for cable on Wednesday night with a 0.44 in the key demo. Meanwhile, Tucker Carlson Tonight topped the viewership for the night with 4.624 million viewers.

Here are the week by week AEW and NXT numbers:

October 2nd: AEW 0.68 demo rating (1.409 million viewers), NXT 0.32 demo rating (891,000 viewers)

October 9th: AEW 0.46 (1.018 million viewers), NXT 0.22 (790,000 viewers)

October 16th: AEW 0.44 (1.014 million viewers), NXT 0.20 (712,000 viewers)

October 23rd: AEW 0.45 (963,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (698,000 viewers)

October 30th: AEW 0.33 (759,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (580,000 viewers)

November 6th: AEW 0.35 (822,000 viewers), NXT 0.30 (813,000 viewers)

November 13th: AEW 0.43 (957,000 viewers), NXT 0.25 (750,000 viewers)

November 20th: AEW 0.39 (893,000 viewers), NXT 0.30 (916,000 viewers)

November 27th: AEW 0.26 (663,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (818,000 viewers)

December 4th: AEW 0.32 (851,000 viewers), NXT 0.29 (845,000 viewers)

December 11th: AEW 0.28 (778,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (778,000 viewers)

December 18th: AEW 0.25 (683,000 viewers), NXT 0.27 (795,000 viewers)

December 25th: AEW N/A, NXT 0.22 (831,000 viewers)

January 1st: AEW 0.36 (967,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (548,000)

January 8th: AEW 0.36 (947,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (721,000)

January 15th: AEW 0.38 (940,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (700,000)

January 22nd: AEW 0.35 (871,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (769,000)

January 29nd: AEW 0.34 (828,000 viewers), NXT 0.22 (712,000)

February 5th: AEW 0.36 (928,000 viewers), NXT 0.22 (770,000)

February 12th: AEW 0.30 (817,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (757,000)

February 19th: AEW 0.31 (893,000 viewers), NXT 0.25 (794,000)

February 26th: AEW 0.30 (865,000 viewers), NXT 0.23 (717,000)

March 4th: AEW 0.35 (906,000 viewers), NXT 0.23 (718,000)

March 11th: AEW 0.26 (766,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (697,000)

March 18th: AEW 0.35 (932,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (542,000)

March 25th: AEW 0.34 (819,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (669,000)

April 1: AEW 0.25 (685,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (590,000)

April 8: AEW 0.26 (692,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (693,000)

April 15: AEW 0.25 (683,000 viewers), NXT 0.17 (692,000)

April 22: AEW 0.25 (731,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (665,000)

April 29: AEW 0.27 (693,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (637,000)

May 6: AEW 0.28 (732,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (663,000)

May 13: AEW 0.23 (654,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (604,000)

May 20: AEW 0.26 (701,000 viewers), NXT 0.13 (592,000)

May 27: AEW 0.32 (821,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (731,000)

June 3: AEW 0.29 (730,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (715,000)

June 10: AEW 0.23 (677,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (673,000)

June 17: AEW 0.28 (772,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (746,000)

June 24: AEW 0.22 (633,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (786,000)

July 1: AEW 0.29 (748,000 viewers), NXT 0.22 (792,000)

July 8: AEW 0.28 (715,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (759,000)

July 15: AEW 0.29 (788,000 viewers), NXT 0.14 (631,000)

July 22: AEW 0.32 (845,000 viewers), NXT 0.17 (615,000)

July 29: AEW 0.30 (773,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (707,000)

August 5: AEW 0.36 (901,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (753,000)

August 12: AEW 0.32 (792,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (619,000)

August 19: AEW N/A, NXT 0.24 (853,000)

August 22: AEW 0.31 (755,000 viewers), NXT N/A

August 26: AEW N/A, NXT 0.24 (824,000)

August 28: AEW 0.29 (813,000 viewers), NXT N/A

September 1: AEW N/A, NXT 0.26, (849,000)

September 2: AEW 0.36 (928,000 viewers), NXT 0.04, (183,000)*

September 8: AEW N/A, NXT 0.22 (838,000)

September 9: AEW 0.37 (1.016 million viewers), NXT N/A*

September 16: AEW 0.34 (886,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (689,000)

* These episodes were reruns of the Tuesday new episodes of NXT that re-aired on the SyFy channel.