AEW Dynamite Breaks One Million Viewers for Blood & Guts Match, Tops Ratings for the Night

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for last night’s Blood & Guts edition of AEW Dynamite. Last night’s show featured the long-awaited Blood & Guts match that was previously announced for last year but had to be postponed due to the pandemic. The wait and build-up for the Blood & Guts match definitely paid off as Dynamite not only broke one million viewers again for last night’s show, Dynamite topped the cable programming in the key demo ratings for Wednesday night.

Viewership for AEW Dynamite managed to bounce back after last week’s episode fell below 900,000 viewers mainly due to President Joe Biden delivering his first address to a joint session of Congress. Last night’s show finished with 1.090 million viewers, which is up from the April 28 episode’s audience of 889,000 viewers.

Last night’s show was built heavily around the WarGames-style Blood & Guts cage match featuring The Pinnacle vs. The Inner Circle. Much of the first hour was reportedly pre-taped about two weeks ago. Another challenge was that the show was being held on Cinco de Mayo, which is a major holiday and social event.

More impressively, ratings also surged for the Blood & Guts show. In the P18-49 key demo rating, Dynamite drew a 0.42 rating, which increased from last week’s 0.33 rating in the same key demo. The number gave Dynamite a total victory for the evening, giving the show an unequivocal ratings victory in the demo for cable programming on Wednesday night.

In the key demo, AEW even came out ahead of MTV’s The Challenge, where Dynamite has typically fallen behind in the past. AEW Dynamite ranks at No. 1 of the Cable Top 150 this week after slotting in at No. 10 for last week’s show.

While Dynamite was the ratings winner for Wednesday, Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the viewership for the evening with 2.913 million viewers.