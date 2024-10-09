AEW News: Several Talents Missed Dynamite Due to Weather, Note on Britt Baker, Update on Daniel Garcia

– Fightful Select reports that AEW and Tony Khan were constantly working over the last several weeks on various shows due to the changes caused by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. The resulting travel problems and issues “drastically affected” the original plans for recent AEW shows.

This included last night’s episode of Dynamite, although the company was “very happy” with the final result. Many of the talents were missing from recent shows over the last two weeks, causing multiple changes. Tony Khan took to Twitter last night to praise the AEW crew for adapting.

– Britt Baker’s illness, which caused her to be removed from Dynamite, is said to be legitimate. She is still in Florida and did not attend Dynamite.

– Now that Daniel Garcia is back in AEW, he has been “factored into significant creative plans.”