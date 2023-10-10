wrestling / News

AEW Dynamite To Have a Buy-In Pre-Show With Eddie Kingston vs. Minoru Suzuki

October 9, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite has added another bell and whistle to tomorrow’s Dynamite, announcing a Buy-In pre-show with Eddie Kingston vs. Minoru Suzuki. Tony Khan announced on Twitter that Kingston will defend the ROH World Championship and NJPW Strong Openweight Championship against the NJPW legend on the pre-show, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube:

