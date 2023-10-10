wrestling / News
AEW Dynamite To Have a Buy-In Pre-Show With Eddie Kingston vs. Minoru Suzuki
October 9, 2023 | Posted by
AEW Dynamite has added another bell and whistle to tomorrow’s Dynamite, announcing a Buy-In pre-show with Eddie Kingston vs. Minoru Suzuki. Tony Khan announced on Twitter that Kingston will defend the ROH World Championship and NJPW Strong Openweight Championship against the NJPW legend on the pre-show, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube:
Before a HUGE timeshifted Tuesday Night #AEWDynamite is live
TOMORROW Title Tuesday,
with the first 30 minutes
Commercial Free on @TBSNetwork starting at 8pm ET/7pm CT:
The Buy In
7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT
ROH World + NJPW Strong Openweight Title Match
Eddie Kingston vs Minoru Suzuki pic.twitter.com/RwgfFTNnRN
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 10, 2023
